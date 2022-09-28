Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Faridabad police to book mechanics for modifying motorcycle silencers

Faridabad police to book mechanics for modifying motorcycle silencers

Updated on Sep 28, 2022 11:48 PM IST

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said that there will be zero tolerance for noise pollution, especially caused by modifying motorcycle silencers

According to Nitish Kumar Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police, a campaign against motorbikes causing noise pollution was launched across the city on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
ByLeena Dhankhar

Faridabad police will now book mechanics allegedly involved in modifying silencers of motorcycles, officials said on Wednesday. Cops are also scanning motorcycle owners penalised in the past for this offence to check if they have remodified silencers. According to Nitish Kumar Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police, a campaign against motorbikes causing noise pollution was launched across the city on Wednesday. “We have formed teams to check all motorcycles for modified silencers. Any vehicle found with a changed silencer will be impounded and the owner will be penalised,” he said.

Apart from issuing challans to violators, police will also book automobile mechanics for fitting modified silencers on motorcycles under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, Agarwal added. Police have set up barricades and checkpoints in at least 35 places across the city and teams have been directed to check multi-tone horns and cracker sound emitting silencers.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said that there will be zero tolerance for noise pollution, especially caused by modifying motorcycle silencers. “The drive was launched on Wednesday and the teams impounded nine motorbikes on the first day. Police teams are also identifying vehicles with modified silencers,” he said.

Singh said police have received several complaints of motorcycles with modified silencers causing disturbance late at night. “The police are empowered to impound such vehicles and produce such offenders before the magistrate. Vehicles will be released after motorists pay fine in court,” he informed. According to Section 190 (2) of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, a person can be penalised for causing sound pollution.

September 28, 2022
