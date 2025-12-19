Faridabad: Three, including woman, held for 23-year-old shooter’s rape

A 23-year-old shooter from Bhiwani was allegedly raped at a hotel in Faridabad, where she had arrived for a competition, police said on Thursday, adding that three individuals -- including a fellow woman shooter -- were arrested for their alleged role in the crime. The victim had travelled to Faridabad to participate in a shooting championship at Karni Stadium in Surajkund along with a 26-year-old female colleague.

The victim had travelled to Faridabad to participate in a shooting championship at Karni Stadium in Surajkund along with a 26-year-old female colleague from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. After the event concluded on Tuesday, the colleague allegedly persuaded the victim to stay overnight at a hotel in Khwaja Sarai before returning home.

According to inspector Rakesh Kumar, station house officer of Khwaja Sarai police station, the colleague’s boyfriend, who lives in Faridabad, had booked two rooms at the hotel. However, he arrived with a 27-year-old male friend.

“She and her boyfriend booked two rooms in a hotel with a plan that they will stay in one of them and the victim will stay in the other. However, when the shooter’s boyfriend reached the hotel, the 27-year-old man was accompanying him,” he said.

The victim alleged that the trio forced her to consume alcohol despite her refusal. Later, the colleague sent her to the room where the boyfriend’s friend was present.

The couple then went downstairs, during which the friend allegedly raped the victim, said an investigator aware of the case details.

When the couple returned and the victim protested, the boyfriend also assaulted her, police said. Trapped and unable to get help, the victim managed to lock all three suspects in a room and alerted police via Dial-112.

Emergency response vehicles reached the hotel and detained the trio. The victim was taken to a hospital for medical examination, which confirmed injury marks on her body. A detailed report is awaited.

Based on her complaint, a FIR was registered under sections of rape, assault, and abetment against all three accused at Sarai Khwaja police station on Wednesday. They were formally arrested and produced before a Faridabad court on Thursday, which remanded them to judicial custody.