Farmers to protest fuel price rise

Farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur-Jaisinghpur Khera at the Haryana-Rajasthan border said that they’d protest the rise in fuel prices on Monday.

They said that they’d be submitting memorandums to district administration officials in Haryana and Rajasthan besides other states to highlight the spike in prices of diesel, petrol, LPG and other essential commodities. They will also be protesting against privatization and extending support to trade unions that plan to protest at railway stations across the country on Monday.

Farmers have been protesting against the three new farm laws, which were passed by the Centre in September last year. They fear that the new laws will leave them at the mercy of big corporations and end the minimum support price (MSP) for important crops. The protest at Shahjahanpur-Jaisinghpur Khera has completed 92 days.

Sanjay Madhav, member of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha—the umbrella body of farmers unions protesting at Delhi’s borders— and the state convener of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee in Rajasthan, said that farmers had received support from trade unions in their agitation and would be extending support to workers in their fight against privatization and the policies of the government.

“Since the beginning, farmers and workers are united in their struggle and have given the message of mazdoor-kisan ekta (farmer-worker) unity. Even workers are suffering due to privatization similar to the manner in which the government is implementing policies against farmers. We will be opposing the policies of the government in a united manner since it has capitulated before big industrialists,” said Madhav.

He said that the current movement had transformed into a mass movement that had received from different communities. Madhav added that farmers at the protest site were gearing up for the proposed Bharat Bandh, scheduled for March 26. “We are soon going to complete 100 days of our blockade. Since December, we have continued a peaceful and disciplined agitation to raise our voice against the three farm laws. Our is a non-political movement and we only end with the rollback of the three laws,” said Madhav.