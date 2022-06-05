Farrukhnagar: Private school owner alleges threat from notorious gang
Gurugram: A private school owner from Bhangrola in Farrukhnagar received a threatening phone call, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Friday night, the police said.
The school owner alleged that the caller, identifying himself as Kuldeep from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, threatened to abduct him by Monday. “I received the call around 7.40pm. Soon after I picked up, the caller confirmed my name, and enquired if I was from Farrukhnagar,” he said.
Once the man confirmed his identity, the caller’s tone became impolite. “He immediately threatened to kidnap me by Monday,” Yadav alleged.
The school owner submitted a written complaint at Farrukhnagar police station on Friday night, hours after receiving the call. An FIR has been registered under Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an officer said.
Police said that an international mobile number was used to make the call. Investigators said that the school owner was offered police protection soon after the complaint was registered. However, he did not accept the protection immediately.
Harinder Kumar, assistant commissioner of police, Pataudi, said, “The school owner has not taken any security, but will be provided with protection when he wishes... An international mobile number of 13 digits was used to make the call. Probe is on to ascertain the identity of the suspect and the location from where the call was made.”
Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang were named in the recent killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics