Father, brothers arrested for killing man and passing it as suicide in Faridabad

A 32-year-old man was murdered by his father and two brothers who made it look like he died by suicide inside a room of their house Subhash Colony in Faridabad, police said on Saturday, adding that the suspects rang the police control room to alert about the incident. Investigators said a murder case was registered against the trio at Adarsh Nagar police station on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Krishan Kumar who had a liquor addiction and used to assault his father and brothers almost everyday after returning home in an inebriated condition.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that the murder had taken place on the night of September 15.

According to police, the suspects were identified as Dhani Ram, 65 and his sons Sudama Kumar, 28 and Suraj, 19 (single name).

“A crime branch team arrested the three from their residence on Friday after it was established that Krishan was beaten to death. The suspects were presently on three-day police remand for interrogation,” he said.

Yadav said that on Monday night, Krishan had returned home in an inebriated condition and quarreled with his father and the two siblings. “However, the trio got annoyed due to his repeated behaviour and assaulted him,” he said.

Investigators said that due to Krishan’s addiction, the family was facing financial problems as he forcibly used to take away all the money. All these regular physical, mental and financial trouble had annoyed the family and they retaliated on Monday night.

As per police, the situation escalated and they assaulted Krishan in which he was killed after sustaining injuries in the head and other internal body parts.

A senior police officer, privy to the investigation, said that when the trio gained composure after a few minutes and realised that Krishan died. They came up with the plan to make it look like a suicide.

“The family then rang the police control room alerting that Krishan died by suicide in one of the rooms,” he added.

Investigators said that the body was sent for autopsy and it was found that there were multiple injury marks on the body and head with no indication of suicide.

During investigation, police found out from the neighbours that they had heard screams on the night of the incident which further created suspicion after which the trio were detained and questioned and they confessed to killing Krishan.

