Father, son assaulted over maintenance dispute; manager booked

A 68-year-old man and his son, who is in his 30s, were allegedly assaulted by the maintenance manager and bouncers of their Sector 36 society over a disconnected power supply, police said on Saturday. According to police, the incident happened on April 2.

According to police, the incident happened on April 2. According to the FIR registered by the son, he and his father approached the facility manager of the society after their apartment’s electricity was cut due to pending maintenance dues. They asked for some time to settle their accounts and requested to restore the power. Upon this, the manager hurled abuses and told them to leave, said police.

In his complaint, police said, the victim alleged that while they were leaving the office, the accused blocked their path, grabbed his father by throat and issued death threats. When the victim attempted to record the assault, the accused and his two bouncers snatched his phone and deleted the video. He further alleged that they were beaten and wrongfully confined.

Police said, the victim lodged a complaint on Friday at the Bhondsi police station. An FIR was registered under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the manager was booked.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.