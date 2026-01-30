F’bad man held days after killing 2-year-old stepson

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his two-year-old stepson in Faridabad after he was upset over not being able to spend time with his wife, said police said on Thursday. According to investigators, Singh was allegedly distressed as the two boys slept with Kajal at night, which led to frequent arguments. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police identified the accused as Ranbir Singh, a resident of Sista village in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, who had been living with his family in Sikri, Faridabad, for several years.

Police said Singh married Kajal Devi, 28, on November 26 last year in Hathras. Kajal, who had left her first husband, was living with Singh along with her three children, two sons aged two and four, and a five-month-old daughter.

According to investigators, Singh was allegedly distressed as the two boys slept with Kajal at night, which led to frequent arguments.

Police said, the incident took place on Sunday evening between 7.30 pm and 8 pm. Singh took the two-year-old boy, Shivansh, outside the house, telling Kajal that he was going to play with him.

A senior police officer said that the man took the boy to a workshop which was about 500 metres away from his residence.

“There was a concrete floor at the workshop entrance where he slammed Shivansh thrice after holding him by his legs. Afterwards, he crushed him. He later rushed home alerting Kajal that Shivansh fell from the first floor staircase of a building in the vicinity while playing,” he said, adding the boy was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead.

Initially, an inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was conducted at Sector 58 police station based on Kajal’s statement, in which she described the death as accidental and ruled out foul play. The body was handed over to the family for cremation, but police continued to verify the circumstances, said police.

According to Faridabad police PRO Yashpal Yadav, CCTV footage from the area later revealed the entire incident.

“Ranbir was seen slamming the boy on the floor. Post-mortem report mentioned that the boy had suffered from multiple fractures in his skull resulting in his death,” he said.

Yadav said a murder case was registered at Sector 58 police station on Wednesday immediately after which Ranbir was arrested from his residence. He was produced before a court on Thursday and remanded to two days of police custody for further interrogation.