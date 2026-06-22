Feasibility study begins for MG Road-Sector 95 Metro line across west Gurugram

A feasibility study is underway for a new metro line from MG Road to Sector 95 via Sohna Bus Stand, Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, Gadoli, Global City, Vision City (Sector 88), Sector 92 and Sector 95 near Wallzirpur, officials have said. (Representative image) The proposed route will pass through Sohna Bus Stand, Gadoli and Global City, while DPR work continues for the Bhondsi metro corridor. (HT Archive)

RITES India Ltd, which is preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Bhondsi to Gurugram Railway Station metro corridor, is also conducting study.

In a May 20 communique to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), RITES sought the road right of way (ROW) plan along Pataudi Road from Sohna Adda Chowk to Gadoli, planning details of Vision City, Sector 88, cloverleaf details at the Global City-Dwarka Expressway junction, and the detailed plan of Global City for preparation of the proposed corridor’s DPR.

The consultant has also sought sector plans for Sectors 62, 63, 63A, 64, 65, 66, 67 and 67A, revenue maps of Sector 66, and ROW plans from Gurugram Railway Station to Vatika Chowk and onwards to Bhondsi for the Bhondsi-Railway Station and Golf Course Extension Road-Sector 5 metro DPRs.

RITES has further requested details of the proposed cloverleaf at Vatika Chowk, the elevated corridor from Vatika Chowk to Kherki Daula, the proposed flyover from Ghata village to Vatika Chowk, and the proposed underpass and flyover at Bakhtawar Chowk.

A senior GMDA official said RITES presented a tentative alignment for the Bhondsi-Railway Station corridor earlier this month and discussed alternative routes. “All the information needed for preparing the DPRs will be shared,” the official said.

A senior Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) official who attended the meeting said the agency has suggested constructing the Bhondsi-Railway Station corridor underground because the alignment passes through some of the city’s busiest roads.

The new feasibility study significantly expands RITES’ scope beyond the Bhondsi-Railway Station corridor, whose DPR assignment was awarded in March. Earlier proposals envisaged a roughly 20km line with 17 stations, while route options were also revised after low ridership projections along parts of Sohna Road.