Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Few residents in Gurugram offer spaces to Muslims for Friday prayers
gurugram news

Few residents in Gurugram offer spaces to Muslims for Friday prayers

Amid the stiff opposition that members of the Muslim community are facing in several areas in the city for praying in the open, about 20 Muslims on Friday offered namaz at a vacant shop in Sector 12 that was offered by a resident last week
Muslims offer namaz in the open at Leisure Valley in Gurugram on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)
Muslims offer namaz in the open at Leisure Valley in Gurugram on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByLeena Dhankar

Amid the stiff opposition that members of the Muslim community are facing in several areas in the city for praying in the open, about 20 Muslims on Friday offered namaz at a vacant shop in Sector 12 that was offered by a resident last week.

People from the Muslim faith said they have received offers from at least six residents, who are willing to let them use their premises for offering namaz.

Haji Shehzad Khan, the chairman of Muslim Ekta Manch, said they have been receiving offers since last Friday from people of different communities. “Residents from at least six residential areas have offered their commercial and private land to us to offer prayers on Fridays. We have received calls from new, old and developing sectors in Gurugram, where in people are asking us to offer namaz from their place and get rid of the harassment we are facing every week,” said Khan.

“We do not want to disturb anyone’s routine and are accepting only vacant land where maximum people can offer prayers,” he said.

Some of the places offered for the Friday prayers needed cleaning. Muslims said they would be able to use the land next week.

Likhi Ram Jadwanshi, a resident of Indra Colony in Sector 52, has offered his land in Sector 12 (Sheetla Colony). “Muslims can offer namaz at my 100 yard plot, which is lying vacant. I have no plan to start construction in the near future. I will not come under any kind of social or political pressure and go back on my decision,” he said.

Apart from Jadwanshi, residents from Sector 44, 46, 57, 12 and areas from Old Gururgam have offered their places, said Khan.

Altaf Ahmad, a representative of the Muslim community , said they do not want to disclose all the names. “People have big hearts and are offering their private places. We do not want others to come under heat as protesters have been mounting pressure on those who are offering to help us,” said Ahmad.

“We are receiving offers to use someone’s office space, their parks and vacant land. We have enough places to offer namaz but only if there are no disruptions,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out