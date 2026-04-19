A city court has directed police to register an FIR against a former Haryana minister for allegedly abusing his position to divert public funds by falsely showing three individuals as residents of a house in New Colony while concealing his ownership of the property. FIR ordered against Hry ex-minister for alleged public fund diversion

Chief judicial magistrate Rajat Verma directed the police to book Sukhbir Kataria under sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of movable property), 405 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and to investigate the matter.

The court said that “looking at the material placed on record and the serious nature of the allegations, the case was fit for directing the police to register an FIR”. It added, “Thus, application under sections 156(3) of CrPC or 175(3) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita for registration of FIR and investigation as per the law is hereby allowed.”

The order came on a complaint filed last year by a resident of Sector 12 who alleged that Kataria misused at least ₹18 lakh in public funds between 2010 and 2014 by disbursing grants meant for economically weaker families to three individuals, falsely projecting them in official records as residents of a house while concealing that the property was owned by him, officials said.

During proceedings, the court had asked police to verify ownership of the house. In a report submitted on March 12, the police cited evidence, including an electricity bill, which led the court to determine that the house belonged to Kataria.

After examining the report and submissions, the court said the allegations were “credible in nature” and required detailed investigation “for elucidating the truth”. It further observed, “It has been alleged that all these grants were given in order to secure votes. These allegations also need to be verified and enquired about by police, for which FIR registration is necessary.”

The court also criticised the police, stating the ATR “is not prepared in an independent and impartial manner”.

Multiple attempts by HT to contact Kataria did not elicit a response.

In May 2025, another city court had ordered an FIR against Kataria for allegedly disbursing grants to ineligible individuals, including his sister.