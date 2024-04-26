FIR registered into Gurugram man’s death after court order

A first information report (FIR) has been registered into the death of a 22-year-old man, who allegedly fell to death at the Genpact Chowk underpass on Golf Course Road (GCR) in Gurugram as he tried to cross the lanes in an inebriated condition, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Gaurav Duharia, a resident of Sector-28 (Representational image)

Parts of the incident, which took place at 2am on March 14, were captured on CCTV. The deceased was identified as Gaurav Duharia, a resident of Sector-28. He used to work as a video director in a studio at Central Plaza on GCR that organises stand-up shows, they added.

His father, Mukesh Duharia, alleged foul play and claimed that he tried to get an FIR registered after his death, but could not. Due to police inaction, he moved court, the father said. Following a court order, an FIR was registered on Wednesday.

He alleged that his son took a lift from a scooter rider to reach a petrol pump and was returning with fuel in a bottle when private security guards near the Chowk stopped him for moving on the wrong side. “He was assaulted by three guards after which he ran towards the underpass and was followed. He was later found dead in the underpass,” Mukesh said in his complaint.

“Gaurav probably wanted to avoid trouble as he was drunk and had petrol in a bottle. He wanted to cross lanes, but reached near the underpass and died after falling from a height of 12 feet,” said inspector Rajender Singh, Sushant Lok station house officer.