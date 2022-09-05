First death related to lumpy skin disease reported in Gurugram
According to the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, there are 64,055 cattle across the district
Gurugram: The first death related to the lumpy skin disease was reported in Pataudi on Friday. Dr Punita Gahlawat, deputy director of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Haryana, said that a 1-year-old Heifer cow died in Noorgarh village of Pataudi.
“Except 20 cases, wherein buffaloes have got the infection, the disease is dominant in cows. The recovery rate is slow as only 23 cows have been cured till date,” Gahlawat said.
As per the department, of the 94 cases detected from 24 areas in the district, all have been reported from individual people who keep cattle for their personal use or sell milk in their neighbourhood or dairies in 24 villages in the district.
Officials said that they have vaccinated 53,000 cattle and the remaining 19,000 will be done by the weekend.
Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that their 25 teams of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department are visiting all the villages. “They are visiting all the cattle shelters and cattle owners to ensure they are taking necessary measures for preventing the spread of the infection,” he said.
Bihar: SDM’s bodyguard critically injured in sand mafia attack
The bodyguard of a sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Dehri was critically injured in a sand mafia attack on Sunday night. Dehri SDM Sameer Kumar Saurabh bodyguard Santu Kumar was critically injured and admitted to Narayan Medical College and Hospital at Jamuhar. Raids were on to arrest the other accused, SDM Saurabh said. At least 28 persons have been killed in mafia gang war to control the lucrative trade during the last two years.
Gurugram civic body to demarcate parking in markets, govt buildings
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram is likely to demarcate dedicated parking areas across all major markets, government buildings, community centres, parks, cremation grounds, and government guesthouses in Gurugram by the next month, said officials on Friday. The traffic police also said that they levy an average of 2,000-3,000 fines for wrong parking every month, which carries a fine of ₹500 for a first offence and ₹1,500 for repeated violations.
#TeachersDay reel: Our professors are real stars!
Come September 5, and almost everyone remembers to wish their beloved teachers, Happy Teacher's Day! These are the rocks from our schooling and college years, who not only contribute to our careers, but also put their heart and sweat in shaping our overall personalities. And that's why students of Delhi University admire their mind-blowing skills, great academic counselling, and their teachings to live life to the fullest.
Gurugram: Woman killed in DLF Phase 3
Gurugram: Police on Thursday recovered the body of a 50-year-old woman from an empty plot near Nathupur market in Gurugram DLF Phase 3, said officials. We suspect a few people were involved in the crime... The woman suddenly left the house of her aunt, where she had been residing for the last one month, in Nathupur late Wednesday, without informing anybody.
Man shot dead in Gurugram’s Sadar Bazar, probe on
A 48-year-old man was shot dead by a group of men inside a clothing showroom near Agarwal dharamshala in Sadar Bazaar on Thursday afternoon, police said, adding they are yet to identify the perpetrators. Police said Khatana was about to leave the store when a group of men reached the spot. Two or three armed suspects kept a lookout while three others barged in and fired at least eight to 10 rounds at him.
