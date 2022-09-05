First death related to lumpy skin disease reported in Gurugram

Gurugram: The first death related to the lumpy skin disease was reported in Pataudi on Friday. Dr Punita Gahlawat, deputy director of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, Haryana, said that a 1-year-old Heifer cow died in Noorgarh village of Pataudi.

According to the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, there are 64,055 cattle across the district.

“Except 20 cases, wherein buffaloes have got the infection, the disease is dominant in cows. The recovery rate is slow as only 23 cows have been cured till date,” Gahlawat said.

As per the department, of the 94 cases detected from 24 areas in the district, all have been reported from individual people who keep cattle for their personal use or sell milk in their neighbourhood or dairies in 24 villages in the district.

Officials said that they have vaccinated 53,000 cattle and the remaining 19,000 will be done by the weekend.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that their 25 teams of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department are visiting all the villages. “They are visiting all the cattle shelters and cattle owners to ensure they are taking necessary measures for preventing the spread of the infection,” he said.

