Five arrested for 335 cases of job fraud
Gurugram: Faridabad police on Sunday arrested five men for allegedly duping 335 people across the country on the pretext of providing them with jobs in a private airline. The accused were arrested from Daryaganj in Delhi, and Bijnor and Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, police said.
Police have recovered ₹3.97 lakh from their possession, withdrawn from different ATMs after defrauding the victims. According to Basant Kumar, station house officer, cyber crime police station, Faridabad, the arrested men ran a call centre in Delhi’s Shahdra area to carry out their operations.
“The perpetrators used to collect data of job seekers from different websites and placement agencies. They posed as senior officials of a private airline and conducted online interviews. Later, they asked the victims to deposit fees for medical assessment, registration, and other joining formalities, along with a refundable security amount,” he said.
“The suspects were identified as Muteeb Ahmad, Mohammad Fayyaz, Lalit, Mohammad Faheem and Shahbaz Ahmed aka Golu. Faheem and Ahmad are residents of Uttar Pradesh while the remaining three are from Delhi. Two others have been identified but are absconding at present . Our teams are conducting raids to apprehend them”, said Nitish Kumar Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (NIT).
The fraud came to light after a man identified as Subhash Kumar from Faridabad complained to the police that he was duped of ₹6.80 lakh after he applied for a job through a website. A case was registered against the arrested men on June 24, police said.
According to Kumar, the fraudsters lured their victims with lucrative packages and perks and after, following the training period. They also sent them fake offer letters after conduction several rounds of online interviews to make things more believable.
“To ensure that victims trust the recruitment process, they couriered fake offer letters to their residences. After confirming appointment, victims were asked to pay money under different pretexts. Once the payments were transferred, the fraudsters switched their phones off,” he said.
Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said that the gang was actively involved in duping people for the last two years. they have been arrested earlier in other fraud cases. “The accused confessed to 335 cases of frauds, of 118 are from Uttar Pradesh, 33 from Rajasthan and Telangana, 27 from Gujarat and Delhi each, and 19 from Kerala. They have also carried out eight fraud cases in Haryana,” he informed.
-
Chandigarh | To ease property pangs, panel recommends slew of measures
In its second set of recommendations, an 11-member committee on property matters, has suggested that collector rate rather than market value be the basis of conversion charges in the city. The panel on property matters was constituted by the UT administration on October 5, 2021, in compliance with a Supreme Court order, dated September 7, 2021. It stated that the administration should consider this reference of the Supreme Court and re-examine conversion charges.
-
Fake gold: Five more doctors who fell prey to con file complaints
Three days after Faridabad police arrested five members of a family for allegedly duping over 200 people from different states by selling them fake gold coins and bars for crores of rupees, five more doctors from Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad have approached the police alleging that same family had duped them of ₹50 lakh.
-
Cases against MPs/ MLAs: High court comes down heavily on Haryana police
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Haryana Police and warned that if no further progress is reported in FIRs registered against MPs and MLAs, it would be forced to fix the responsibility of the officers concerned. It had come before the court that some FIRs are pending since 2005.
-
Slain Haryana DSP was to retire in October
Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who on Tuesday became the latest victim of the powerful mining mafia when a truck Surender Singh's signalled to stop ran over him in Nuh, had joined the state police as an assistant-sub inspector (ASI) in 1994. The slain DSP was to superannuate on October 31, 2022. Survived by his wife, daughter, son, and two grandchildren, the DSP leaves behind five brothers. His two brothers had died earlier.
-
Gurugram: CM’s flying squad busts illegal call centre in Udyog Vihar Phase 5
Gurugram: The chief minister's flying squad busted an illegal call centre in Udyog Vihar Phase 5 on Thursday. The call centre was allegedly involved in duping US nationals under the garb of providing them with technical support, police said. A police team patrolled the area and raided the premises on Thursday night. Owners Shashank Rathod (32) and Abhishek Pandey (26), along with manager Vivek Shinde (25) were arrested from the spot.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics