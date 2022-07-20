Five arrested for 335 cases of job fraud

Gurugram: Faridabad police on Sunday arrested five men for allegedly duping 335 people across the country on the pretext of providing them with jobs in a private airline. The accused were arrested from Daryaganj in Delhi, and Bijnor and Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Police have recovered ₹3.97 lakh from their possession, withdrawn from different ATMs after defrauding the victims. According to Basant Kumar, station house officer, cyber crime police station, Faridabad, the arrested men ran a call centre in Delhi’s Shahdra area to carry out their operations.

“The perpetrators used to collect data of job seekers from different websites and placement agencies. They posed as senior officials of a private airline and conducted online interviews. Later, they asked the victims to deposit fees for medical assessment, registration, and other joining formalities, along with a refundable security amount,” he said.

“The suspects were identified as Muteeb Ahmad, Mohammad Fayyaz, Lalit, Mohammad Faheem and Shahbaz Ahmed aka Golu. Faheem and Ahmad are residents of Uttar Pradesh while the remaining three are from Delhi. Two others have been identified but are absconding at present . Our teams are conducting raids to apprehend them”, said Nitish Kumar Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (NIT).

The fraud came to light after a man identified as Subhash Kumar from Faridabad complained to the police that he was duped of ₹6.80 lakh after he applied for a job through a website. A case was registered against the arrested men on June 24, police said.

According to Kumar, the fraudsters lured their victims with lucrative packages and perks and after, following the training period. They also sent them fake offer letters after conduction several rounds of online interviews to make things more believable.

“To ensure that victims trust the recruitment process, they couriered fake offer letters to their residences. After confirming appointment, victims were asked to pay money under different pretexts. Once the payments were transferred, the fraudsters switched their phones off,” he said.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said that the gang was actively involved in duping people for the last two years. they have been arrested earlier in other fraud cases. “The accused confessed to 335 cases of frauds, of 118 are from Uttar Pradesh, 33 from Rajasthan and Telangana, 27 from Gujarat and Delhi each, and 19 from Kerala. They have also carried out eight fraud cases in Haryana,” he informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON