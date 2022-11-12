Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Five held for abducting and sexually assaulting man who failed to repay loan

Five held for abducting and sexually assaulting man who failed to repay loan

gurugram news
Published on Nov 12, 2022 11:22 PM IST

Five men were arrested Friday for sexually assaulting a 30-year-old man and stealing his car, allegedly after he failed to repay ₹2 lakh that he had borrowed from one of them, police said Saturday

The AIIMS trauma centre staff informed Gurugram police about the incident . (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Five men were arrested Friday for sexually assaulting a 30-year-old man and stealing his car, allegedly after he failed to repay 2 lakh that he had borrowed from one of them, police said Saturday.

According to police, the victim, who is also the complainant in the case, was having dinner with a friend at a restaurant in Sector 29 on the night of November 4. The five suspects arrived there in a car and forced him into their vehicle. They took him to Manesar, forced him to consume alcohol and then sexually assaulted him, police said. The suspects as well as the complainant are cab drivers by profession, police said.

The suspects also broke the complainant’s mobile phone and took the money he had in his pocket, besides stealing his car, police said.

The suspects then dropped the complainant at AIIMS Delhi and fled the spot, police said. The complainant was later discharged after treatment, police said.

The AIIMS trauma centre staff informed Gurugram police about the incident and an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 365 (abduction), 377 (unnatural offences) and 395 (dacoity) was registered at DLF police station in Sector 29 on November 5.

Subhash Boken, public relation officer of Gurugram police, said further investigation is underway.

