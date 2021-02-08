IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Five, including Delhi cop, booked for abetting property dealer’s suicide
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Five, including Delhi cop, booked for abetting property dealer’s suicide

Five persons, including a Delhi police official, have been booked on Sunday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a Gurugram-based property dealer
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:11 PM IST

Five persons, including a Delhi police official, have been booked on Sunday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a Gurugram-based property dealer. The police said the man committed suicide on February 4 due to continuous harassment, torture and threat from the suspects, who were refusing to return his money.

The victim was a 40-year-old resident of Nathupur in DLF Phase 3 and had started a real estate company in 2015 along with two others, also residents of the same locality. They had purchased a property in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, with a plan to construct villas on it.

In the meantime, the trio also invested in another plot, a part of which was sold to a Delhi police personnel without the victim’s knowledge and consent, the police said. The two others shared the profits between themselves, the police said.

The wife of the victim said that her husband had refused to sign the no-objection certificate for the land deal, which led to disputes between the partners. She alleged that they were forcing her husband to hand over his share of the plot to the Delhi policeman. “My husband demanded his share of money to transfer his share of land but they did not give any money, following which the land was not transferred,” she said.

The woman said that last year, the policeman had registered a case against her husband and his business partners in Delhi. The victim and his partners were arrested by the Delhi Police and were released on bail after almost two months.

She said that her husband restarted his work with another partner, but he turned out to be a close aide of the suspects and he suffered huge loss once again. “The suspects often visited our house, threatened to frame my husband in another case and kill us, including our children,” she said.

The police said that on February 4, the victim left to buy some medicines, went to a rented property, where he was running a paying guest accommodation and hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

After a preliminary investigation, a case was registered at the DLF Phase-3 police station under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that they have registered a case against five people and are yet to make an arrest. “We are probing all angles of the case and have recorded the statement of the wife and have taken call detail records of the deceased,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Sare Home residents take over collection of electricity bills

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday approved a nine-member committee of Sare Home residents for collecting electricity bills from residents and depositing the same with Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Five, including Delhi cop, booked for abetting property dealer’s suicide

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Five persons, including a Delhi police official, have been booked on Sunday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a Gurugram-based property dealer
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Air remains in poor zone for second day on the trot

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The city’s air quality remained in the poor zone for the second consecutive day on Monday, recording a reading of 298 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

A week after reopening, government schools record nearly 60% attendance

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:11 PM IST
A week after government schools across the city reopened for classes 6-8 after nearly 11 months, attendance is picking up even though schools continue to grapple with the task of bridging the learning gap due to prolonged closure
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Covid vaccinations: 80% coverage marks upturn in coverage of front-line workers

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Over 80% of 7,500 front-line workers from various government departments turned up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday, according to the district health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG workers turn up for Covid-19 vaccinations after officials intervene

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The turnout of sanitation workers for Covid-19 vaccinations on Day 3 witnessed a major jump, following an intervention by the civic body’s commissioner
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Truck on wrong side rams car, leaves one dead

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:11 PM IST
A 32-year-old man was killed in an accident on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Badshahpur, after the car he was travelling in was rammed by a speeding truck moving on the wrong side of the road in the early hours of Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Eight booked for duping student of 15.25 lakh on pretext of education in Germany

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:10 PM IST
The police on Sunday booked eight persons working with a private firm for allegedly duping a 34-year-old engineering student of 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP to carry out large-scale drive against encroachments

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Taking a cue from the department of town and country planning(DTCP), which has carried out large-scale demolition drives against illegal colonies in recent times, officials of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) said that it will also start a similar concerted drive against illegal encroachments on its own land as well as against violations carried out by plot owners
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

35-yr-old executive of five-star hotel robbed in car on pretext of lift

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:41 PM IST
A 35-year-old executive of a five-star hotel was assaulted and robbed of his belongings at knifepoint by robbers in a car who offered him a lift last Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Over 15,000 turn up for mahapanchayat at Sunehra

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Highlighting the need for communal harmony and amity among farmers agitating against the farm laws, farmer leaders from different states on Sunday addressed a crowd of over 15,000 people during a “mahapanchyat” at Sunehra, near the Haryana-Rajasthan border
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to be audited over irregularities in contract works over last two years

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:41 PM IST
A special audit of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has been sanctioned by the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) minister, Anil Vij, to check for irregularities in the agency’s operations, officials said on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Laptop, documents stolen from executive’s car; case filed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:40 PM IST
Unidentified persons broke into the car of a 30-year-old executive on Sohna Road near Subhash Chowk and fled with a laptop, documents and credit and debit cards
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Constable arrested in connection with 57-lakh graft case

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:09 PM IST
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau arrested one more constable of Gurugram Police in connection with 57-lakh graft case and the illegal detention of a Delhi-based call centre owner
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Air quality improves due to high wind speeds

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:18 PM IST
The city’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate category’ for the second consecutive day on Saturday, recording 170 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP