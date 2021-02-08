Five, including Delhi cop, booked for abetting property dealer’s suicide

Five persons, including a Delhi police official, have been booked on Sunday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a Gurugram-based property dealer. The police said the man committed suicide on February 4 due to continuous harassment, torture and threat from the suspects, who were refusing to return his money.

The victim was a 40-year-old resident of Nathupur in DLF Phase 3 and had started a real estate company in 2015 along with two others, also residents of the same locality. They had purchased a property in Dehradun in Uttarakhand, with a plan to construct villas on it.

In the meantime, the trio also invested in another plot, a part of which was sold to a Delhi police personnel without the victim’s knowledge and consent, the police said. The two others shared the profits between themselves, the police said.

The wife of the victim said that her husband had refused to sign the no-objection certificate for the land deal, which led to disputes between the partners. She alleged that they were forcing her husband to hand over his share of the plot to the Delhi policeman. “My husband demanded his share of money to transfer his share of land but they did not give any money, following which the land was not transferred,” she said.

The woman said that last year, the policeman had registered a case against her husband and his business partners in Delhi. The victim and his partners were arrested by the Delhi Police and were released on bail after almost two months.

She said that her husband restarted his work with another partner, but he turned out to be a close aide of the suspects and he suffered huge loss once again. “The suspects often visited our house, threatened to frame my husband in another case and kill us, including our children,” she said.

The police said that on February 4, the victim left to buy some medicines, went to a rented property, where he was running a paying guest accommodation and hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

After a preliminary investigation, a case was registered at the DLF Phase-3 police station under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that they have registered a case against five people and are yet to make an arrest. “We are probing all angles of the case and have recorded the statement of the wife and have taken call detail records of the deceased,” he said.