Former business partner among two arrested for shooting dead scrap dealer from Pataudi
Police on Monday arrested two prime suspects for their alleged involvement in the murder of a scrap dealer, Sumit Chauhan, who was shot dead near his residence in Bhora Kalan village in Pataudi on August 1.
According to the police, the two prime suspects – identified as Amit Chauhan (35) and Bhupender (32) – had fled from the village after the murder but on Monday afternoon, information was received about their presence in the area after which they were arrested.
Harinder Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Pataudi, said that both the arrested suspects were under interrogation.
“It will soon be clear why they murdered Sumit. However, prima facie business rivalry and jealousy seem to be the reason,” the ACP said adding, five more suspects named in the FIR registered at Bilaspur police station were yet to be arrested. All suspects hail from the deceased’s village, he said.
A senior police official preferring anonymity, said along with the angle of business rivalry, police were also probing the murder from the angle of financial dispute.
“A few of the seven suspects, named by the deceased’s father in the FIR, used to frequently borrow money from him in small amounts,” he said. “Initially he lent them but later declined when loans became frequent. There had been disputes between the suspects and Sumit over it,” the official added.
On August 1, 30-year-old Sumit was pillion riding with his friend Mahesh on a motorcycle when six suspects intercepted them and opened fire. Police said Sumit was shot four to five times and died on the spot.
At least 50 daily-wage workers were employed under Sumit in his scrap business which he ran from a godown on the main road outside the village.
Police said that the deceased used to own a business with suspect Amit Chauhan, of supplying stationery and housekeeping manpower to factories and big offices in Bilaspur, Pataudi and other areas. However, they parted away in 2016 and later the deceased started his own scrap business.
One of the five remaining suspects had been to jail twice and was involved in several criminal cases as per records, investigators said.
-
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
-
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
-
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
-
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
-
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
