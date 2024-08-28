Former deputy CM Dushyant Chautala fined for traffic violation

Former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala was fined ₹2,000 for violating traffic rules during a recent bike rally in Faridabad. Chautala, along with his supporters, was seen riding motorcycles without helmets from Sohna Mor T-Point to Gonchi village—a violation captured on camera and widely shared on social media. Former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala was fined ₹ 2,000 for violating traffic rules during a recent bike rally in Faridabad. (HT PHOTO)

The rally, held on Sunday as part of a public gathering organized by Jannayak Janta Party worker Karamat Ali, featured Chautala riding a red Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle without a helmet, accompanied by another party worker. Acting on the video evidence, Faridabad police issued fines to 16 motorcycles involved in the rally, with those riding with a pillion fined ₹2,000, and solo riders fined ₹1,000.

Chautala acknowledged his mistake, and said, “My supporters requested me to ride the bike for a 50-meter stretch, and I agreed. I was not aware that it was a monitored stretch, but it was caught on camera. I am a man of principles—a mistake is a mistake, and I don’t want to deny it.”

A senior Faridabad police officer emphasized the department’s commitment to enforcing traffic laws, irrespective of the violator’s position. “We are taking strict action against anyone who violates traffic regulations, including those involved in the former Deputy CM’s rally,” he said.