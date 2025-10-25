Foul stench, uncleaned plots: Gurugram Sector 23A residents accuse MCG of negligence after Diwali

Residents of Sector 23A have slammed the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) over unattended heaps of garbage in vacant plots, which remain uncleaned post-Diwali. Locals say the growing piles emit a foul stench, highlighting the civic body’s alleged negligence in maintaining hygiene in the area.

Residents said the area was not cleaned 4-5 days before Diwali, despite MCG’s promise to clear the garbage before the festival.

Bhawani Shankar Tripathi, RWA general secretary, said, “The vacant plots have turned into huge dustbins. Since the garbage was not cleaned, residents started dumping more.”

He also said that residents from unauthorised colonies and villages in ward 4 also dump garbage near the roadside and vacant plots of the area.

“Earlier, three to four workers used to clean the area regularly, however, now I see only one woman coming, and that too with a gap of three days,” said Rekha, sector 23A resident. “A thick layer of dust has settled, and since I am a heart patient and my son suffers from asthma, it has become very difficult for us,” she added.

When contacted, ward 3 councillor Pradeep Padam said the area is usually cleaned daily. “Many workers didn’t show up during Diwali. But now sanitation and cleanliness will be the priority,” he said. He also acknowledged a shortage of manpower within the MCG, which has contributed to delays in maintaining the area.

“We send in 8 tractors daily for picking up garbage across ward 4. Residents of Carterpuri Village and Om Vihar usually don’t enter the area, hence, it is impossible for them to throw garbage inside the residential area,” said Rakesh Yadav, Ward 4 Councilor.

While residents await prompt cleanup, addressing the shortage of manpower within the civic body remains equally crucial.