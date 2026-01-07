Four arrested for stabbing airline employee in Faridabad

Four men were arrested on Tuesday for assaulting three employees of a foreign airline and stabbing one of them after a road rage incident in Faridabad on Friday, said police. According to police, the incident had taken place at Old chowk red light in Faridabad at 11.40am on Friday.

Police said the suspects were identified as Arun Kumar, Gaurav Kumar, Sumit and Vipin (single names), all in their early 20s, all residents of Daultabad village in Old Faridabad.

According to police, the incident had taken place at Old chowk red light in Faridabad at 11.40am on Friday when Siddhant Acharya, 27 and his colleague Riyan, 25, were to returning to their residence in Indraprastha Colony in Sector 32 and in Sector 14 respectively with their office driver Amresh Kumar, 24, a Palla resident.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the duo were employees of British Airways and worked in Noida. “They had stopped at the chowk to have a cup of tea. When Riyan stepped out of the car, a motorcycle ran over his feet,” he said.

Yadav said that the argument took place between both sides when the two motorcycle-borne suspects rang their associates and two more suspects reached the spot. “All four assaulted Acharya and Riyan. Amresh tried to intervene and Vipin stabbed him twice in abdomen,” he said, adding commuters had rushed him to a private hospital in Sector 16 for treatment.

Following the incident, an attempt to murder case was registered against the suspects at Sector 17 police station on Saturday. Vipin was taken on one-day police remand for interrogation after production before a court on Tuesday.