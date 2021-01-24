IND USA
gurugram news

Four burglaries across city on Saturday night raises security concerns

Four burglaries reported from Sector 56/57, Palam Vihar and Sushant Lok-1 on Saturday night have raised concerns over security among residents
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:43 PM IST

Four burglaries reported from Sector 56/57, Palam Vihar and Sushant Lok-1 on Saturday night have raised concerns over security among residents. Members of the residents’ welfare associations (RWA) of the areas said that burglars were able to break in despite the presence of security guards in their areas and deployment of police personnel posted in the vicinity.

The police said that only locked houses were targeted.

Tushar Bhootra, a resident of Block G in Sector 57 who works in a private bank, said that he had left for Jaipur on January 10 with his family. “On Saturday, I received a CCTV notification on my mobile phone following which I asked my neighbour to visit my apartment. He told me that the doors were broken and the apartment ransacked. I left for Gururgam and reported it to the police,” he said.

Two burglaries were reported from Sector 56/57, which, residents say, is one of the most unsafe residential areas.

Joginder Singh, former RWA president of Sector 57, said that at least one such incident is reported almost every day. “Almost all the blocks have been targeted once despite regular police patrolling and security guards. We have installed CCTV cameras, but still, the numbers are rising,” he said.

The RWA has demanded a thorough investigation by the police and requested an increase in patrolling.

Acting on the complaint, two police teams along with a fingerprint expert visited the block and collected evidence from six houses where such incidents have been reported.

In the incident reported from Sector 43, the house of one Ankit Goyal, who moved to the city from Dehradun and has been staying in the house with his wife for the past three years, was burgled. On Saturday, the couple left for work around 10.30am and returned around 7pm. “My wife discovered that the house was ransacked and cash and jewellery were missing. Also, other valuables were found to be missing,” he said.

The police said they are trying to identify the burglars based on the CCTV footage.

“The house break-ins in our area came to light around 6am when some neighbours saw padlocks broken and immediately alerted us,” Bhim Singh Yadav, president, Sector 43 RWA, said.

FIRs were filed under sections 454 (house trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code in four instances.

The assistant commissioner of police (crime), Preet Pal Sangwan, said “We have formed a special team, comprising an inspector and four personnel, to track down the burglars. Patrolling has been intensified on all roads connecting borders. We have also decided to hold regular meetings with the residents of the area to step up vigilance in light of the incidents.”

