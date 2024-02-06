Four chowkis to be upgraded to police stations in Haryana’s Nuh

Four police check posts in Nuh will be converted into police stations to ensure better policing and to maintain law and order in sensitive areas, officials said. HT Image

Upgrading the police posts in the district would help in the prevention of crime as police personnel at the new stations would also increase. It will reduce the burden on the existing police stations, police officials said. The Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department issued a notice of decision (NOD) to the police department on Monday regarding the upgrade, officials said.

Currently, there are 10 police stations in Nuh district and after the upgrade there will be a total of 14. Twelve personnel such as one inspector, one sub-inspector, two assistant sub inspectors, six constables, one cook and one sweeper will be deployed in these four new police stations, police officials aware of the matter said.

Nuh Superintendent of Police, Narender Bijarniya, said after analysing all aspects to maintain law and order and to provide effective policing, they had proposed that four police posts be upgraded as police stations in the district.

The state government has approved the establishment of four new police stations, converting existing chowkis into fully-functional police stations. “As part of this initiative, the Aakera police chowki under the Sadar police station in Nuh will be upgraded to a police station. These new police station will have a total staff of 13 police personnel, including one inspector, one sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors, one head constable, and eight constables. Earlier, locals had to visit Nuh police station to get a case registered but from next week they can meet the station house officer who will be authorised to register a case or initiate an enquiry,” Bijarniya said.

Similarly, the Mohammadpur Ahir area will have another new police station, deploying 24 officers, including an inspector, one sub-inspector, three assistant sub-inspectors, one head constable, 16 constables, and a cook. Ferozepur Jhirka police chowki will also be converted into a police station, with a total of 12 personnel, including one inspector, one sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors, six constables, one cook, and one sweeper, police said.

The Punhana police chowki will also be upgraded to the Punhana city police station. This station will have a total of 27 policemen, consisting of one inspector, one sub-inspector, four assistant sub-inspectors, one head constable, and 18 constables.

Bijarniya said that additionally, all four new police stations will offer facilities such as women’s helpdesks and cyber desks. “The aim of these police stations is to improve accessibility to essential services for rural residents, providing convenience through these upgraded police stations. These are expected to become operational next week,” he said.