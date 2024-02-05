Four condo security guards booked for assaulting man in Gurugram

Four security guards of a condominium in Sector-92 were booked for allegedly assaulting a resident after dragging him out of his car in the underground parking lot. The victim, Kamlakar Pathak, 41, had earlier threatened to complain against the guards to the residents’ welfare association (RWA) for allegedly not stopping people from taking a wrong turn at the exit gate, police officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. The victim, Kamlakar Pathak, 41, had earlier threatened to complain against the guards to the residents’ welfare association (RWA) for allegedly not stopping people from taking a wrong turn at the exit gate. (Representational image)

The incident took place at 10.30 am on February 1 when Pathak returned from his factory in Manesar, they added.

Nearly three months ago, one person died after being hit by a two-wheeler while the rider took a wrong turn from a shortcut at the exit gate. So, 10 days ago, a minor altercation broke out between Pathak and the guards . He even recorded a video of that incident for which the guards had a grudge against him, investigators said.

Pathak’s car has a radio-frequency identification (RFID), due to which the barrier gates at the entrance open automatically. But after the spat, the guards locked the gates manually after spotting him. Pathak asked them to open the gates but they allegedly refused to listen to him and a heated argument took place between them, they added.

As per police, the guards later opened the gates and Pathak left the spot after telling them that he will complain against them to the RWA as they had removed the barricades to stop vehicles taking the wrong turn.

A senior police officer said that Pathak reached the basement and was about to park his car when the suspects surrounded him.

“One of the suspects opened the driver’s door and pulled him out of his car by his hair, while another suspect punched him multiple times in the face and head. He tried to call his family but the suspects snatched his phone,” he said.

Pathak alleged that the suspects assaulted him mercilessly until he became unconscious. “I later managed to alert the police after which an emergency response vehicle reached and rushed me to Sector-10 government hospital immediately looking at my condition,” he said.

Pathak said that he was discharged on Saturday after which he checked CCTV camera footage and realised that he remained unconscious for 30 minutes during which the suspects used tissue papers and cleaned the blood from his face, car and floor.

“They also stole my blazer having ₹1.25 lakh in it. I never realised that they were targeting me for alerting them to barricade the wrong turn to avoid an accident,” he said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said that they have the CCTV footage of the incident and will arrest the suspects soon.

On Pathak’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under section 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-10 police station on Saturday.