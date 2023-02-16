Four held for running illegal parking lot on HSVP land in Gurugram

Gurugram: An illegal parking lot running from a plot owned by the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) adjacent to Sector 54 rapid Metro station was busted, police said on Wednesday.

Gurugram police said four suspects were arrested from the spot on Tuesday evening for charging parking fees from cars and two-wheelers.

The suspects were identified as Pushkar Joshi, Ravinder Kumar, Gajraj Singh and Vikas Singh, police said.

Investigators said money collected from vehicle owners was also seized from the four suspects.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said that further investigation is underway in the case.

On a complaint filed by head constable Rakesh Kumar, an FIR against the suspects was registered under Section 34 (common intention) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 53 police station on Tuesday evening, said police.