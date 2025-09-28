Four involved in demanding extortion from businessman nabbed in separate encounters in Faridabad

Four criminals were caught in Faridabad after two separate encounters that took place within a few hours on Saturday, said police. Police said that they had received complaint regarding the suspects and were investigating about their whereabouts.

According to police, the suspects were identified as Shashi Kant, 34, originally from Varanasi, Rohit Kumar, 31, of Bulandshahr, both in Uttar Pradesh and their associates Kamal Bhadana, 35, of Dabua colony in Faridabad and Manish Kumar, 28, of Mathia in East Champaran, Bihar.

Police said the suspects had demanded a hefty extortion money from a garment showroom businessman in New Janta colony in April. Earlier this month, they had opened fire after barging inside a house and had later critically injured an elderly woman by hitting her repeatedly with a hammer in Dabua colony earlier this month.

Police said that they had received complaint regarding the suspects and were investigating about their whereabouts.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya said that Shashi and Rohit were caught first after exchanging fire with a raiding team on Surajkund road on Saturday.

“Shashi was shot in the leg while Rohit had surrendered. They had opened fire at least 10 to 12 rounds on the crime branch team when they tried to intercept the duo fleeing on a motorcycle. Two pistols and the motorcycle were seized from the spot,” said Dahiya.

He said that Shashi was presently living in Saraswati Colony and Rohit in Dabua colony, Faridabad.

“When Rohit was questioned, we got to know that two of their associates were hiding near Pali road with plans to target a businessman,” said Dahiya.

Dahiya said another crime branch team managed to locate Kamal and Manish. “They got to know about the police chasing them and tried to flee. Kamal opened fire after which police retaliated in which he was shot in the leg while Manish was overpowered after a chase,” Dahiya said, adding six country made pistols, a magazine, three live cartridges and a motorcycle was recovered from the spot.

Investigators said that Kamal has 15 criminal cases against him, Shashi has six and Manish has four cases against him. Shashi had come out of jail in April 2024 and Kamal in November 2024 after which they had continuously committed various crimes in Faridabad and were evading arrest.