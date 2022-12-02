Four-year-old boy dies after being hit by car

A four-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a speeding car at Iqbalpur village in Farrukhnagar, police said on Friday.

Police said the incident took place at about 4pm on Wednesday, when the child was playing near his house.

The deceased’s family members have alleged that a man from their village was driving the car at a high speed, police added.

Investigators said that the child’s family members rushed him to a nearby private hospital in Budhera, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the suspect was probably learning to drive, which resulted in the accident, adding that he is yet to be arrested.

The suspect, who has been identified, panicked after the incident and fled from the village and is yet to be traced.

On a complaint registered by the deceased’s uncle on Thursday, an FIR was registered under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Farrukhnagar police station, said police.

A senior police officer said that the road on which the accident took place is wide. “It seems the driver was unable to see the child playing on the road,” he said.

Sub-inspector Yogesh Kumar, additional station house officer of Farrukhnagar police station, said they are trying to find the suspect and are interrogating his family members.

On November 23, a six-year-old girl returning from a tuition class was killed near her residence in Dhana after being hit by a speeding motorcycle. On November 21, a three-year-old boy died after being hit by a van when he suddenly crossed the road to reach his father at Begumpur Khatola in Badshahpur.