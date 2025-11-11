Free surgeries in Gurugram govt hospitals from Nov 17 to 22

Residents will be able to avail free surgical procedures at government-run hospitals and primary health centres (PHCs) in Gurugram between November 17 and 22, officials from the district health department said on Monday. The initiative, part of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPMJAY), will involve setting up surgical camps to expedite pending and new cases, officials privy to the matter said. About 1,300 health benefit packages covering general surgery, orthopaedics, neurosurgery, and oncology can be availed under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. (HT Archive)

Free surgeries will be conducted at Civil Hospital, Sector 10A, and sub-division hospitals in Pataudi, Sohna and Farrukhnagar, according to officials. “Based on directions issued by the state government, we have begun preparing for cash-free surgery procedures. Soon, guidelines for all medical facilities will be rolled out to ensure quality healthcare services to patients belonging to economically weaker sections,” said Dr Shalini Chopra, deputy civil surgeon, Gurugram.

Under ABPMJAY scheme, about 1300 health benefit packages (HBP) can be availed by patients with general surgery, orthopaedics, neurosurgery, urology, burns, and medical oncology-related procedures.

Hospital staff will verify the eligibility of non-cardholders by checking their identity details in the state database.

Chopra added that pending surgical procedures will also be cleared during the Surgical Camp Week, a campaign earlier announced by Civil Surgeon (Panchkula) Dr Mukta Kumar. “Hospital staff are encouraging patients to verify their eligibility. Those with Ayushman or Chirayu cards can visit the nearest civil hospital to avail benefits,” Chopra said.