From Mandi Dabwali to Millennium City, Sarika Jindal’s journey from constraints to confidence

When Sarika Jindal moved from Mandi Dabwali in Haryana’s Sirsa district to Gurugram in 2010, she wasn’t chasing a career or luxury – she was chasing better opportunities for her children. Fifteen years later, settled in Sector 48, Sarika said she has come to see the city not just as a new address, but as a place that reshaped her sense of self.

Her journey through Gurugram, she said, has mirrored the city’s own growth – fast, chaotic, yet full of promise. She first lived in Omaxe Nile, Sector 49, before shifting to Vipul Greens, and finally settling in Sector 48. “The main reason I kept moving was my children’s education,” she said. “Schools here don’t just teach subjects; they teach confidence, awareness, and individuality. I wanted my children to grow up with that exposure.”

Having spent her early years in a small town where societal expectations often defined a woman’s life, Sarika said found Gurugram liberating. “Back home, everyone had an opinion about how you should live,” she said. “In Gurugram, no one cares if you wear simple clothes or drive an expensive car… That kind of freedom is rare.”

Sarika, who described herself as a homemaker with an engineer’s precision and a mother’s patience, believes Gurugram has given her autonomy. “In smaller towns, you spend money to maintain appearances. Here, you can just live the way you want. There’s dignity in simplicity,” she said.

Yet, her love for the city comes with caveats. “The pollution and traffic are relentless,” she admits. “There’s always smog in the air and chaos on the roads. Sometimes, it feels like everyone is in a race – chasing time, money, or ambition. But I have learned to find my calm in the middle of it.”

Despite living in a city driven by corporate ambition, Sarika never felt pressured to join the professional rush. “I wanted to work, and maybe I still will one day… But when my children were young, their education was my focus. I gave my time fully to them.”

Now, with her children growing up, Sarika is rediscovering her own rhythm. “Financial independence is important – not for comfort, but for confidence,” she said. “I want my daughter to see that a woman’s worth isn’t tied to her bank balance or marital status, but to her choices.”

From a small-town homemaker to an urban woman who defines her own space, Sarika Jindal’s journey reflects the quiet transformation that Gurugram offers.