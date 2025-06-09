Fuel pumps, cables to shift for RRTS corridor in Gurugram: NCRTC

The National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has sought a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to shift high-tension electricity lines and fuel stations along the Delhi-Jaipur highway. High tension electricity cables along the National Highway-48. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The utility relocation is essential for constructing the Namo Bharat (RRTS) corridor from Aerocity to Dharuhera, which is slated to begin in August 2026, officials said.

According to officials, the request pertains to shifting 220kV and 66kV towers near IFFCO Chowk, installed by Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL). These lines currently supply electricity to Sectors 17, 18, 19, 25 and 28.

In a formal letter, NCRTC referred to an earlier joint inspection conducted on April 2 with officials from GMDA, HVPNL, and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). NCRTC’s superintending engineer wrote, “NCRTC hereby undertakes that utility services, if any, found infringing in the proposed ROW of GMDA, will be shifted as per site requirement.”

The letter added that the Namo Bharat corridor is part of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which aims to enhance multimodal connectivity and accelerate infrastructure development. “It is requested to issue NOC for the proposed plan to shift the transmission line to facilitate the corridor’s construction,” it stated.

A GMDA official said, “We will look into the matter in detail. This project is of national importance and a decision will be taken at the earliest.”