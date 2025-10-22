Fugitive on the run for 33 years held in Hyderabad by Haryana STF

A “notorious criminal” who had been absconding for over 33 years was arrested by the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) from Hyderabad, Telangana, where he had been living as a well-established scrap trader, officials said on Tuesday.

The suspect, Mohammad Rashid, 58, originally from Dungeja village in Pinangwa, Nuh, was arrested on Thursday by an STF team led by inspector Anil Chhillar and sent to jail on Sunday after being produced before a Palwal court.

STF officials said Rashid had over 20 cases against him, mostly of armed dacoity, attempted murder, kidnapping, and criminal intimidation, registered in Gurugram, Nuh, and Palwal (Haryana), Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), and Bharatpur (Rajasthan). A senior official said he had repeatedly jumped bail and was also booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

“Palwal police had declared a ₹5,000 reward for his arrest, which was increased to ₹10,000 last year. STF was tasked with tracing him earlier this year,” the official said.

STF tracked Rashid after eight months of technical surveillance and intelligence gathering. Sanjay Kadian, spokesperson, Palwal police, said “he was presently arrested in link with a 1999 armed dacoity case. The Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan police have also been alerted about his arrest.”