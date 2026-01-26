Gang, dismantling stolen commercial vehicles in NCR, busted in Noida

Noida Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing trucks and commercial vehicles from across the NCR and dismantling them for parts that were later sold in Delhi, police said. Three stolen goods carrier vehicles, cabins of a truck and a Mahindra pickup have been recovered from the warehouse, said officers. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to police, the accused, Salman, 29, a resident of Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad, and Bhanu Chaudhary, 30, from Shahberi in Bisrakh were arrested on Saturday from a drain close to Sector 82 cut in Bhangel.

“The two are part of a larger group that conducts reconnaissance of commercial vehicles parked in industrial areas and along roadsides, particularly in Gautam Budh Nagar and Delhi. The vehicles are then stolen and taken to a rented warehouse in Deenanathpur Putthi village in Hapur, where they are dismantled to avoid detection”, deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida), Shakti Mohan Avasthy, said.

Three stolen goods carrier vehicles, cabins of a truck and a Mahindra pickup have been recovered from the warehouse. Besides, equipment used in the theft and dismantling process, such as oxygen and LPG cylinders, gas cutters, multiple keys of different vehicles, spanners, bolt-tightening tools, screwdrivers, pliers, a chisel, a metal cutter and knives, have also been seized.

Upon interrogation, other members of the gang have been identified –- Fakhruddin alias Fakru, Farman, Yunus, Kalam and Kalam’s brother Sajim. Police said the gang had taken the warehouse on rent for ₹50,000 per month and sold dismantled vehicle parts at multiple locations in Delhi, sharing the proceeds among themselves.

Elaborating the criminal history of both the arrested accused, police said Salman is named in at least eight cases involving theft, cheating and gang-related offences registered in Hapur, Surajpur, Phase-2, and Delhi. Bhanu Chaudhary is named in 12 criminal cases, including robbery, possession of stolen property, arms act violations and gangsters act cases registered in Ghaziabad, GB Nagar and Delhi.

“Further investigation is underway to trace other members of the gang and recover more stolen property. A case has been registered against the two under sections 303 (theft), 305 (commercial transport theft) and 317 (retaining stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” the DCP said.