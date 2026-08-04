Gangster Gaurav Gadoli deported from Georgia: Haryana STF

Gangster Gaurav Chauhan, who had over two dozen cases murder, extortion and kidnapping cases against him, was deported from Georgia on Tuesday, said Haryana police special task force officials.
“He was operating the gang of Kaushal Chaudhary while hiding in Georgia. He had fled from India in 2023. We were working to get him deported with the help of central agencies for the last several months following which he was sent back to India in a flight to Delhi on Tuesday,” a senior STF official said.
Gaurav alias Gaurav Gadoli, hails from Gadoli village in Sector-37 of Gurugram and is the brother-in-law of incarcerated gangster Kaushal Chaudhary.