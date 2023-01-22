Gangster’s house razed in Gurugram for encroachment

Gurugram: The district administration, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and police personnel demolished a house in Sector 10 on Saturday, which was encroached upon by the family members of an alleged gangster.

The demolition drive was carried out in the presence of senior officers of the district administration, MCG and 100 policemen at 10am and it took five hours to complete the entire operation, police said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that a house constructed in 4/8 Marla Colony was razed after police came to know that a dairy was being run from there illegally. The family members of the gangster, Binder Gujjar, who is lodged in jail, had encroached on the land and constructed the house, he said.

“There are 29 cases registered against Gujjar for murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity and extortion,” the ACP said.

Mohit Rana, a junior engineer at MCG, said the land was encroached by gangster Gujjar’s family members. He said that a notice was also served to the family members of the gangster before the demolition on Saturday, but the family did not respond. “The demolition drive was carried out on the directions of the district administration,” he added.

According to police, the demolished property is worth around ₹2 crore.

