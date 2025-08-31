Garbage piles up near Gurugram Sector 5 police station

Heaps of garbage lying unattended along the roadside in Gurugram’s Sector 5 have raised concerns among residents and commuters. The road stretch connecting Dayanand Colony to Sector 5, which sees heavy daily traffic, has now turned into a dumping ground, with waste spilling over and mixing with stagnant water, posing health and hygiene risks. Garbage on the Gurugram Sector 5 road on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Residents allege that despite repeated complaints, civic authorities have failed to clear the garbage or put checks in place to prevent dumping. Locals also point that one of the dumping spots is very close to the Sector 5 police station. They also allege that irregular waste collection services and lack of monitoring by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) are the primary reasons for the worsening condition.

Raman Balyan, a resident of Sector 5, said the situation has deteriorated in the last two years. “I have to pass through this road every day while dropping my child to school. It has become a dumping ground because waste collection is irregular. The evening market that started here has only added to the mess, and now we see huge piles of waste and waterlogging almost every day,” he said.

Kazi Salaam, who lives right opposite the dumping site, said, “For the past year, since the waste collection contractor changed, the situation has become unbearable. The collection is irregular, and nearby residents simply dump their waste in front of my house. I am fed up with the constant stench and filth.”

Health concerns are also mounting. Seema, another local, said the garbage and water stagnation have led to mosquito breeding and infections. “Because of this dumping and waterlogging, my son has contracted typhoid. You can clearly see mosquitoes and insects in the water as there is no drainage here. The road has become hazardous for families like ours,” she said.

Commuters passing through the stretch also echoed the frustration of locals. Amit Chauhan, who drives daily from Dayanand Colony to his office in Udyog Vihar, said, “The stench is unbearable, especially in the morning rush. Vehicles slow down to avoid the garbage and waterlogging, which often causes traffic snarls. It is shameful that a road so close to a police station has been left in this state.”

Priya Mehta, a college student, added, “Walking through this road is a nightmare. The filth splashes on our clothes, and the mosquito menace makes it worse. Authorities must act fast.”

Responding to the complaints, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said that a citywide drive has been launched to address waste mismanagement and backlog grievances. “We have already started an intensive drive to clean up garbage hotspots, and all pending complaints will be resolved within three days. Strict action will also be taken against contractors and agencies found neglecting their duties,”