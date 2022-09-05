General transfer drive of teachers triggers protests in Nuh
Furious over the transfer of the principal and seven teachers to other schools through online teachers’ policy, students and parents staged a protest for three hours demanding the revocation of their transfer or appointment of new teachers
Hundreds of students and parents on Wednesday protested outside of Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Raniyala village in Nuh as no teachers were available to hold classes owing to their transfer to other schools.
Furious over the transfer of the principal and seven teachers to other schools through online teachers’ policy, students and parents staged a protest for three hours demanding the revocation of their transfer or appointment of new teachers.
The parents alleged that 433 students are now forced to sit at home. “We will continue the protest until the government revokes the teachers’ transfers or appoints new ones. Who will ensure the students complete their syllabus? The Haryana government’s transfer policies are aimed at destroying the education system in government schools in rural areas,” said Abdul Rehman, a father of a class 10 student said.
Shabnam Khan, a class 9 student at the school alleged that they are facing difficulties in their studies and without a teacher they are unable to complete their assignments. “We will not be able to cover the syllabus within the academic session if we don’t get teachers. We need to revise the syllabus too as we have boards next year,” she said.
Principal of the school, Alam Deen, said that he was serving his last day at the school and cannot leave it without completing the formalities as it will impact the students appearing for board exams.
He said that he has written to the district education officer in Panchkula but it didn’t help. “I have not received any information about the appointment of new teachers. Today was the last day to submit forms for the board exams and a fine of ₹1 lakh would have been imposed had he not stayed back for the formalities,” he said.
Ajay Kumar, deputy commissioner of Nuh, said that they are trying to give additional charge to the teachers of nearby schools to ensure studies are not impacted. “We have discussed the issue with the district education officer and we will resolve the issue at the earliest,” he said.
Haryana orders drone survey in illegal mining hot spots
Gurugram: Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday directed deputy commissioners of all the districts to ensure that regular drone and videography surveys are conducted on areas suspected to be hot spots for illegal mining, said officials. Senior police personnel, and officials from the regional transport office, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, mining department, and district forest officer who were present at the meeting shared suggestions on the same as well.
Farmers seek permission for mass suicide against forcible acquisition
Around 500 farmers from 25 villages, on Wednesday, held a protest march at mini-secretariat in Manesar against the acquisition of 1,810 acres land in Kasan, Sehrawan and Kukdola by the state government and sought permission for mass suicide if they were not paid compensation at market rate. Satdeo Kaushik, sarpanch, Kasan said that forcible acquisition of land at Rs 91 lakh per acre by the government was akin to killing the farmers and landowners.
Structural audit of 17 condominiums to start Monday
The much delayed structural audit of 60 condominiums in the city will commence next Monday, the district administration said after a meeting with stakeholders on Wednesday evening, adding that the exercise will be carried out in a phased manner and 17 condominiums will be covered in the first phase.
Police constable strangles live-in partner in Palwal, held
Gurugram: Faridabad police on Sunday arrested a 32-year-old police constable for allegedly murdering hKumar'slive-in partner in Palwal. The police said that after strangling his live-in partner, Sonam who only went by her first name to death on June 27, Kumar packed her body and dumped it in the Agra canal in the Palwal area. During the investigation, the police started suspecting Kumar's role in Sonam's disappearance and questioned him until he confessed, Faridabad police spokesperson, Sube Singh said. Kumar was taken on seven-days police remand.
Karnataka CM Bommai says will discuss loss of ₹225 crore to IT cos due to rain
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured IT companies about a discussion on the estimated loss of Rs 225 crore due to rain and waterlogging in Bengaluru. Earlier today, Bengaluru reeled under severe waterlogging, as incessant heavy rainfall lashed the city. Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Bengaluru including Koramangala. Chief Minister Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre.
