General transfer drive of teachers triggers protests in Nuh

Published on Sep 05, 2022

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram

Hundreds of students and parents on Wednesday protested outside of Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Raniyala village in Nuh as no teachers were available to hold classes owing to their transfer to other schools.

Furious over the transfer of the principal and seven teachers to other schools through online teachers’ policy, students and parents staged a protest for three hours demanding the revocation of their transfer or appointment of new teachers.

The parents alleged that 433 students are now forced to sit at home. “We will continue the protest until the government revokes the teachers’ transfers or appoints new ones. Who will ensure the students complete their syllabus? The Haryana government’s transfer policies are aimed at destroying the education system in government schools in rural areas,” said Abdul Rehman, a father of a class 10 student said.

Shabnam Khan, a class 9 student at the school alleged that they are facing difficulties in their studies and without a teacher they are unable to complete their assignments. “We will not be able to cover the syllabus within the academic session if we don’t get teachers. We need to revise the syllabus too as we have boards next year,” she said.

Principal of the school, Alam Deen, said that he was serving his last day at the school and cannot leave it without completing the formalities as it will impact the students appearing for board exams.

He said that he has written to the district education officer in Panchkula but it didn’t help. “I have not received any information about the appointment of new teachers. Today was the last day to submit forms for the board exams and a fine of 1 lakh would have been imposed had he not stayed back for the formalities,” he said.

Ajay Kumar, deputy commissioner of Nuh, said that they are trying to give additional charge to the teachers of nearby schools to ensure studies are not impacted. “We have discussed the issue with the district education officer and we will resolve the issue at the earliest,” he said.

    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

Monday, September 05, 2022
