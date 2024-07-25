Ggm: 3 held for robbing bike taxi rider

Three people were arrested for allegedly robbing a motorcycle-taxi rider of his cellphone and bike after hailing his services through an app in Sector 47, police said on Thursday. Police said the arrested suspects lived in a rented accommodation in Sector 5. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the arrested suspects were identified as Rohit Kumar alias Sonu, Rakesh Kumar and Karan, all residents of Panna in Madhya Pradesh. They lived in a rented accommodation in Sector-5.

They said the Sector 40 crime branch team traced their location near the Marble Market in Sector-34 after which they were arrested on Wednesday night.

Investigators said that the alleged robbery took place at about 4.30pm on July 21 when the victim, Suraj Kumar, 18, received a booking on the app to pick a passenger from Sector 47. As per police, as soon as Kumar reached the location, one of the suspects waved at him to stop.

They said two more persons were accompanying the suspect who assaulted Kumar after he took out his helmet and snatched his mobile phone. Then the three also took the motorcycle from the victim and fled from the spot.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that Kumar took help of commuters to alert the police control room after which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot to help him. “The looted phone was recovered from the possession of the trio while the motorcycle was yet to be found,” he said adding that the trio had no criminal antecedents yet,

On complaint of the victim, an FIR was registered against the trio under section 309 (4) (robbery) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Gurugram Sadar police station on July 21.