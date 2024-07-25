Ggm admin orders safety audit of pools

Gurugram BPTP Park Serene residential condominium in Sector 37D. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The Gurugram administration on Thursday ordered an immediate safety audit of all public and private swimming pools in the district, a day after the death by drowning of a 5-year-old boy at a pool in a residential society.

Officials said this directive aims to prevent future tragedies by ensuring that all facilities comply with stringent safety protocols.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the boy’s death has raised serious concerns about the safety protocols in place at pools in residential areas, which are maintained by outsourced agencies. “The audit will prevent future tragedies by ensuring that all swimming pool facilities comply with stringent safety protocols. A detailed comprehensive plan will be prepared to address these safety concerns. We are implementing a multifaceted approach that includes immediate safety audits, mandatory lifeguard certification and to ensure no child is unattended,” he said.

Yadav said that the administration will scrutinise any negligence, and will conduct safety audits following the checklist provisions. “We are committed to ensuring the highest safety standards to protect our residents, especially children. Also, the sports department has been instructed to check swimming pool licences and permissions until a new policy/standard operating procedure is established by the state government,” he said.

Officials said the new policy aims to streamline the process of granting permissions and ensure that all safety protocols are rigorously followed.

The DC said that swimming pool owners/operators are directed to follow all safety standards and protocols to operate such facilities, as approved in the building plan issued by the competent authority.

“A checklist regarding required safety protocols was shared with all the departments and RWAs. It shall be sole responsibility of the owner/operator (as applicable) of the swimming pool to abide by all the safety precautions mentioned and submit a compliance report to the office of respective SDM annually before March 31 of every year. Officials have been directed to carry out checks/inspections regarding the adherence of the checklist in their respective jurisdiction and submit a compliance report,” Yadav said.