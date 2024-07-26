 Ggm: Sex racket busted, two held - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ggm: Sex racket busted, two held

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 26, 2024 06:06 AM IST

Two arrested for running a sex racket from a spa on Jharsa Road in Gurugram. Raid conducted after tip-off, suspects identified as Chitresh Kumar and Sheetal.

Two persons were arrested for allegedly running a sex racket from a spa centre on Jharsa Road, police said on Thursday. They said that the racket was running for several months and based on a tip-off, they raided the centre on Wednesday.

Police said the racket was operating from a spa centre on Jharsa Road. (File)
Police said the racket was operating from a spa centre on Jharsa Road. (File)

The suspects were identified as Chitresh Kumar alias Deepak, of Kheri Sura, and Sheetal alias Sonu, of Gopalwas, both in Charkhi Dadri.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said: “A team was formed and a police personnel was sent to the centre as a decoy customer. As soon as it was confirmed that a sex racket was operational inside, a raid was carried out and the two were arrested.”

On a complaint of a member of the raiding team, an FIR was registered against the suspect under relevant sections of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, at Civil Lines police station on Wednesday.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Gurugram / Ggm: Sex racket busted, two held
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On