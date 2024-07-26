Ggm: Sex racket busted, two held

Two persons were arrested for allegedly running a sex racket from a spa centre on Jharsa Road, police said on Thursday. They said that the racket was running for several months and based on a tip-off, they raided the centre on Wednesday. Police said the racket was operating from a spa centre on Jharsa Road. (File)

The suspects were identified as Chitresh Kumar alias Deepak, of Kheri Sura, and Sheetal alias Sonu, of Gopalwas, both in Charkhi Dadri.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said: “A team was formed and a police personnel was sent to the centre as a decoy customer. As soon as it was confirmed that a sex racket was operational inside, a raid was carried out and the two were arrested.”

On a complaint of a member of the raiding team, an FIR was registered against the suspect under relevant sections of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, at Civil Lines police station on Wednesday.