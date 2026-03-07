Ggm: Week-long talks, events mark women’s day celebrations

A series of events were arranged this week across the city to celebrate International Women’s Day and honor women’s achievements and contributions. Some of these events brought together experts and people to discuss creating safer spaces for women, feminism and how things have changed for women. Women participating in the celebrations. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

While NGOs, citizen-led initiatives and private companies organised special programmes, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) also hosted community events as a special gesture for women who have made significant contributions in their respective fields.

At Vipul Greens in Sector 48, residents felicitated Dr Manmeet Kumar, a spiritual coach known for her work with underprivileged women, children, and cancer patients. Through her initiatives, she helps them learn professional skills so they can become financially independent.

The RWA also honoured Anandita Bhargava, recently appointed as a civil judge posted in Panipat. Amit Jindal, RWA president of Vipul Greens said such events not only celebrate women’s accomplishments but also encourage younger generations.

Meanwhile, on Friday, young women came together to talk about safer and more inclusive cities at SheSpeaks: Haq, Nyay, Badlaav. The event was organised by Raahgiri Foundation and Safetipin Organisation.

The event, held at Apparel House in Sector 44, brought together students, youth leaders, civil society organisations, urban planners, and police representatives. Sarika Panda Bhatt, co-founder of Raahigir, said such platforms are important to celebrate women and womanhood. “We celebrated womanhood, sang songs, discussed important issues and the most important thing, we heard each other,” she said.

Shivani Singhal, communications associate from Safetipin, said, “Data helps understand cities but lived experiences tell us where change is needed most. Young women are experts of their own journeys, and their voices are essential for creating safer cities.”

At Central Park Resorts in Sector 48, officials said they plan to felicitate the women guards and caretakers deployed on their premises.

On March 2, another event was held at Crowne Plaza in Sector 29, organised by Reciprocity which felicitated women who have achieved success in different fields.