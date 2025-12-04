Give ‘magic hugs’ for frontline cops who risk their lives for public, says Haryana DGP

In an internal note to police units across Haryana on Wednesday, director general of police OP Singh has appealed citizens to offer a “magic hug” to police personnel who are working tirelessly to protect the public. In the note, seen by HT, DGP OP Singh stressed on the importance of recognition and empathy for officers on the ground.

Singh has highlighted the struggles of constables and, talking about the expectations from the public, he said, “Police jawans fight criminals openly day and night, without fear or fatigue. They go home alone and some live alone. Be a grateful citizen. Give a magic hug to police personnel who risk their lives for the people.”

Meanwhile, Haryana Police on Wednesday said it had intensified its crackdown on drugs, illegal liquor trade, and organised crime under Operation Hotspots Domination, launched under the direction of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday.

Police teams conducted raids at 284 hot spots across all districts, and made 52 arrests and lodged 34 FIRs on December 1, said DGP Singh. Officials said the operation is designed to break supply chains and establish police presence in high-risk zones.

Senior officers said the crackdown marks a major push toward zero tolerance against narcotics networks, habitual violent offenders, and illicit liquor traders. Teams carried out surprise inspections in both rural and urban areas. According to police, offenders involved in drug trafficking and illegal liquor commerce will now face stricter penalties, including property attachment and arrest warrants. “This is not a symbolic exercise, every repeat offender will be closely monitored and prosecuted,” said DGP Singh.

In the crackdown, police seized 3,600 tablets of Alprazolam and Tramadol, 114 capsules of Spasmo Proxyvon and Parvon Spas Plus, 3.07 kg of ganja, 350.3 g of heroin, 40.68 g of smack, 13.68 kg of poppy husk, and 190 kg of powdered poppy, along with 90 bottles of country liquor, 72 bottles of illegal liquor, 120 liters of country liquor, and ₹82,867 in cash. Arms were also recovered, including a country made pistol and a live cartridge.

Karnal district recorded the highest number of arrests at six, followed by Ambala, Gurugram, and Narnaul with five each. Sirsa captured four accused, while Faridabad, Panchkula, Sonipat, Panipat, and Fatehabad each recorded three arrests.