The Gurugram metropolitan development authority (GMDA) on Friday said that it has appointed Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd (DIMTS) as the project management consultant (PMC) for the proposed bus depot in Sector 103, which will cater primarily to developing sectors along Dwarka expressway and connect it with Old Gurugram and adjoining areas in Delhi. GMDA appoints project consultant to develop Gurugram Sector 103 bus depot

The proposed bus depot will be built on 7.18 acres of land which was acquired from MCG and the depot will be able to accommodate up to 150 buses, said a GMDA official.

“The development of the Sector 103 bus depot is part of GMDA’s continued efforts to provide sustainable and reliable public transport to the people. By expanding the bus network and upgrading infrastructure, we aim to reduce dependency on private vehicles and promote eco-friendly modes of travel across Gurugram,” said R D Singhal, chief general manager of mobility division, GMDA.

GMDA operates fully functional bus depots in sectors 10 and 52, collectively accommodating 200 buses, while construction of an e-bus depot in Sector 48 is also underway. “The work on the Sector 48 bus depot is in full swing while the design of the terminal at Sector 10 bus depot is in the final stages. We are working to ensure that there is proper connectivity between the bus terminal and the proposed metro station to ensure seamless connectivity between the bus and metro service,” said Singhal, adding that by the end of this year, the city will also get 200 additional city buses, which will provide better transport facility to residents.

Singhal also said that they are expanding passenger facilities through the development of new bus queue shelters in New Gurugram. A total of 154 shelters are being built, 80 along the Southern to Northern Peripheral Road stretch (sectors 68–95) and 74 along the Upper Dwarka Expressway (sectors 99–115), to make public transport more user-friendly with convenient bus stop facilities.

GMDA said the bus depot in Sector 103, along the Upper Dwarka Expressway, is located in close proximity to the upcoming Sheetla Mata Medical College and Hospital, also being developed by GMDA, and the facility will serve as a hub to meet the growing mobility needs of citizens in this rapidly developing corridor of Gurugram.