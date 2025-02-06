Menu Explore
GMDA asks civic body to repair damaged sewage line in Sec 44

ByAbhishek Behl, Gurugram
Feb 06, 2025 05:06 AM IST

GMDA is responsible for maintaining the city’s master sewage network, while MCG oversees the maintenance and operation of sewer lines in internal sectors and residential colonies

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) CEO Shyamal Misra on Wednesday asked the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials to immediately repair a damaged sewage pipeline in front of the authority’s office in Sector 44. The development came after Misra noticed that a section of the road, dug up three days ago for repairing a damaged sewer pipeline was left unattended, said officials, adding that the MCG pipeline had been damaged for several months.

A team of MCG staff repairing the damaged sewage pipeline in front of GMDA’s office in Sector 44 in Gurugram on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
A team of MCG staff repairing the damaged sewage pipeline in front of GMDA’s office in Sector 44 in Gurugram on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

A senior GMDA official said that the CEO called MCG officials to his office in the morning after observing the unattended site at the authority’s entrance. “Senior MCG engineering officials visited the location and held a meeting with the CEO, where they were instructed to repair the damaged pipeline without delay. The excavation had been left incomplete after workers discovered an electricity cable near the sewer line. The corporation officials have now assured that the repair work will be completed within the next three to four days,” the official added.

In response, a senior official from MCG that an electricity line was laid next to the damaged sewer pipeline, which further complicated the repair. “The delay in carrying out the repairs was due to the proximity of the electricity line to the damaged sewer pipe,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

To be sure, GMDA is responsible for maintaining the city’s master sewage network, while MCG oversees the maintenance and operation of sewer lines in internal sectors and residential colonies.

GMDA officials revealed that they had repeatedly raised concerns about the sewage leakage with MCG, but no action had been taken. “Currently, the sewage water is flowing into the stormwater drain. If corrective measures are not implemented soon, it will start overflowing onto the entire road,” they said, adding that the electricity department had also been informed about the power line passing near the sewer.

Following the CEO’s intervention, a team of MCG officials, led by executive engineer Ajay Panghal, deployed an earth-moving machine and dug up the road to commence repair work. “We have started fixing the damaged portion of the sewer line, and the work will be completed soon,” Panghal said.

Meanwhile, commuters and officegoers using the road in front of the GMDA office expressed frustration over the long-standing issue. They said the sewage had been overflowing for months, forcing them to wade through foul-smelling water daily.

