GMDA cancels tender for construction of stormwater drain at Atul Kataria Chowk

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has cancelled the tender for the construction of a stormwater drain from Atul Kataria Chowk on Old Delhi -Gurgaon Road to IFFCO Colony in Sector 17 on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

GMDA officials said the move follows a delay in completing work despite repeated notices. The ₹12.80 crore project was awarded on May 19 last year and was to be completed in one year.

Officials said the GMDA issued notices to the contractor in July to expedite the construction. The sub-divisional engineer issued six notices, while the executive engineer issued 14 notices.

“Despite multiple notices, the contractor failed to expedite the work and a fine of ₹1.28 crore was imposed. The GMDA has now formed a four member committee to evaluate the status of existing work and site,” said a senior GMDA official, adding that the committee was formed on March 3.

The committee comprises four officials, including Shamsher Singh, sub divisional engineer, R.K. Munjal, sub divisional engineer, Abhishek Kumar, junior engineer and Arun Kumar, junior engineer.

The order dated March 3 read, “You are hereby served with the following mandatory directives: Stop all work: Cease all activities on the site immediately. Joint Measurement: Depute your authorised representative to be present at the site, i.e. Old Delhi Road near Kataria Chowk for the final joint measurement of the work executed to date. Failure to attend will result in the department proceeding with an ex-parte measurement, which shall be considered final.”

It added that the termination order was final.

According to GMDA officials, the drain would have considerably reduced waterlogging on the stretch. “The delay in construction was also causing heavy congestion,” the official added.