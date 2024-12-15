GMDA commissions study to solve Gurugram’s waterlogging woes

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has hired a consultancy to analyse teh existing drainage network in the city and to suggest measures to resolve the waterlogging problem that is seen every year during monsoons. Waterlogged road in Sector 82 during the monsoons this year. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

A senior GMDA official said that the consultant will study the capacities of existing drains and cross drainage works in the city including those along the NH 48, Pataudi Road, Delhi Rewari Railway line and final disposal of the drainage system in Najafgarh drain.

“The concept proposal will finalise the draft drainage plan for Gurugram Manesar Urban Development Plan 2031 with topographical survey of the area needed to incorporate the existing drainage system along with upgradation proposal,” the mandate for the consultant stated.

A GMDA official said that the plan will be prepared for four zones in the city with zone one covering catchment area of Leg one and Leg two drains and existing town completely. Zone two will cover the catchment areas of Leg three and zone three will have drain arrangement for Manesar while zone four will comprise the topographical survey of other areas.

“The survey will have to be completed in six months and the authority will spend an amount for ₹58 lakh on this project,” the GMDA official said.

As per GMDA officials, the comprehensive survey will help identify core issues in the entire network and find permanent solutions to get rid of recurring waterlogging issue faced by the city every year during monsoons.