GMDA directs MCG, NHAI to ensure storm water drainage is connected with master network

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday directed civic agencies to inspect the internal drainage network to ensure it was cleaned and connected to GMDA’s master stormwater network, officials said. NHAI said that the GMDA drain can only take the run-off of the highway and not the stormwater of sectors and colonies constructed along it. (ANI)

GMDA chief executive officer A Sreenivas, who chaired a multi-agency meeting on Monday morning with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), among others, directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure that surface drains along the highways are connected with the master drain network. The authority has also asked the environment division to dig green belts along the master roads and reduce their level from roads so that they can act as holding pits for rainwater.

“In large parts of the city, the internal drainage network in the sectors is not connected with the master network. The GMDA master network is 150 kilometres long and 80% of it has been de-silted and properly cleaned as a result of which areas have been cleared of waterlogging overnight,” said an official who was present at the meeting.

MCG officials said that the internal drains in areas under their jurisdiction were de-silted and cleaned before the monsoon. “We have cleaned internal drains and de-silted these to prevent waterlogging. In case there are bottlenecks found in the drainage network then these will be removed,” said Balpreet Singh, additional municipal commissioner, Gurugram.

The official also said that directions have also been given to the NHAI officials that should also submit the complete structure of their existing drain network and its connectivity with the GMDA master drainage system. The GMDA team will conduct an inspection and check the functionality of the NHAI drains and ensure they are properly linked with the authority’s existing master stormwater drains Leg 1, Leg 2 or Leg 3, he added.

A senior NHAI official, when asked about the status of their drainage network, said that they have constructed a drain along NH 48 near Narsinghpur and installed pumps to prevent waterlogging but inadequate drain infrastructure of the city leads to waterlogging. “We have repeatedly told authorities that the GMDA drain can only take the run-off of the highway and not the stormwater of sectors and colonies constructed along it,” he said.

The GMDA CEO also directed civic agencies and GMDA officials that more rainwater harvesting structures should be constructed in the Aravallis to catch the rainwater in the hills. “GMDA has analysed satellite data collated five years to identify and map the low-lying and potential waterlogging-prone areas under the Gurgaon Manesar Urban Complex area. Out of the 79 vulnerable spots falling along GMDA master roads in 2020, remedial measures and laying of adequate infrastructure have been taken by the authority on 63 such locations to provide relief during heavy rainfall. A committee will be formed to chart a cohesive and long-term comprehensive plan to equip the city with adequate and efficient drainage system and to mitigate urban flooding,” said Sreenivas in the meeting.