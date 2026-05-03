GMDA forms dedicated teams to maintain roads

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has formed dedicated teams to ensure the maintenance of master roads in the city, officials said on Saturday. GMDA officials said that special emphasis has been given on removing wild vegetation, scientific disposal of horticultural waste, and proper maintenance of green belts. (HT)

Officials said the teams have been tasked to ensure that damaged systems are repaired on priority. They added that the teams were formed after GMDA CEO PC Meena on Saturday inspected roads in the city and directed all executive engineers to constitute multiple dedicated teams for maintenance of sector roads under GMDA.

“Each team will function through a dedicated WhatsApp group to ensure real-time coordination, seamless reporting, and effective on-ground supervision. The CEO will directly monitor progress through these groups to ensure accountability at all levels, “ the GMDA spokesperson said.

Meena on Saturday also directed officials to remove all silt deposits, clear construction and demolition (C&D) waste, repair and cover open or damaged slabs, and remove of abandoned curb stones and loose material on sector roads, officials said.

GMDA officials said that special emphasis has been given on removing wild vegetation, scientific disposal of horticultural waste, and proper maintenance of green belts.

“We are enforcing strict monitoring and accountability. Regular inspections will be conducted, and any negligence will not be tolerated,” said Meena in a statement issued on Saturday.