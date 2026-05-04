GMDA hires contractor for pothole repairs in Sectors 1–23 for 2 years

The Gurugram metropolitan development authority (GMDA) has hired a contractor for fixing potholes and damaged stretches on the master roads in sectors one to 23. Officials said the tender has been awarded for two years, during which manpower will remain available for basic repair. Continuous manpower assured; similar contracts planned citywide, alongside maintenance works like slab repairs and vegetation removal. (HT Archive)

“We have a hired a contractor for two years for immediate repair of roads in sectors one to 23. An estimate of ₹6.5 crore will be spent on such repairs. Similar contractors will be hired for rest of the sectors soon,” said a senior GMDA official.

GMDA officials said that the contractor has been hired following several complaints lodged by residents regarding broken roads and potholes. The development took place following the trend by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), which used to permanently keep a contractor on job to fix potholes and damaged stretches of road, when it maintained the residential sectors in the city prior to 2018.

“HSVP had a practice of deploying permanent manpower for this work but this practice was stopped during the transition to GMDA. Now we have resumed it and it is expected that real time repair of roads will take place,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the authority said on Sunday that multiple teams have been deployed across the city to undertake critical maintenance works, including desilting of drains, construction and demolition (C&D) waste clearing, repair of damaged slabs, vegetation removal and green belt upkeep.

A GMDA spokesperson said that a large-scale drive for removal of C&D waste, roadside silt and debris is underway across key locations including sectors 84, 102, 14, 44/45, near IFFCO Metro Station and Subhash Chowk. These efforts are aimed at preventing choke points in the drainage network and ensuring uninterrupted water flow during rainfall, the spokesperson added.