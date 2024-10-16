GMDA, MCG crack down on encroachments at Bus Stand Rd

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday demolished illegal structures along a 2 km stretch near Gurugram bus stand in a major anti-encroachment drive, said officials. The drive, which targeted unauthorised kiosks and vends, spanned from Agrasen Chowk to Mahavir Chowk and further towards the Gaushala on Old Delhi Road. GMDA officials said encroachments in front of 150 shops were removed, and shopkeepers were warned against encroaching on public roads. MCG and GMDA officials during the removal of illegal encroachment at Gurugram bus stand near Police Line on Tuesday as part of their district-wide demolition drive. (HT Photo)

“All unauthorised kiosks, vends, and rehris were removed from the roads, which were operating illegally,” said RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), GMDA. “Action was necessary because the entire area was encroached, making it difficult for traffic and pedestrians to move freely,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, the GMDA conducted a similar drive on Palam Vihar Road after vendors manhandled enforcement staff issuing notices against encroachment. Several structures were demolished that night to send a strong message, officials said.

“The enforcement team of GMDA had gone for an inspection in Palam Vihar, Sector 23, 22 Road, where people were being warned about removing encroachments when a few people manhandled an assistant town planner. Immediate action was taken against the violators, but we did not press for an FIR and asked them to not repeat the act with public servants,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

According to GMDA officials, repeated violations and encroachments will lead to FIRs and criminal action against violators. “We want the people to understand that rampant and repeated violations will lead to criminal action. These encroachments make life very difficult for the general public, and these will not be allowed,” Bhath added.

Collaborative action with MCG

Tuesday’s demolition involved close collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), which seized illegal rehris and took action against violators. “Several eateries and dhabas had extended their fronts and covered the road, which were cleared,” said Bhath.

In addition to clearing vendors, the GMDA directed around 50 bike repair and accessory shops on Old Delhi Road to remove vehicles and stop encroaching on public roads. Shopkeepers were also instructed to collect waste in dustbins rather than littering the road. “The shopkeepers have assured they will not encroach upon the road,” Bhath added.

This marked the first anti-encroachment drive in the Old Gurugram area. GMDA officials said that they would combine efforts with other local agencies like MCG and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to prevent further encroachment on public land and green spaces.

Action against illegal commercial properties

In a separate action, the enforcement wing of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Tuesday sealed three properties in South City 2 and an illegal kiosk in Uppal Southend, Sector 49. According to Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), these properties were being used for illegal commercial activities, including running an unauthorised gym and guest houses. “With the help of the Gurugram police, we sealed these properties after receiving complaints about violations,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, Gurugram’s deputy commissioner, Nishant Yadav, on Tuesday instructed various departments to prepare a month-wise schedule for removing encroachments across the district. In a meeting, Yadav highlighted the need for targeted action in key areas, including Sadar Bazar, Sector 14 Market, Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, and Banjara Market.

Yadav also said action should be taken against shopkeepers, who encourage encroachments and violations in front and around their shops in busy markets and roads. “All concerned departments should prepare a schedule for the next month by establishing mutual coordination,” he said.