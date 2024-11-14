GMDA, MCG inspect encroachments in Gurugam

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have launched a joint effort to remove encroachments from roadsides across the city, officials said on Thursday. During the inspections, officials observed that many shopkeepers had extended their shops into the parking spaces. (Representational image/HT Photo)

GMDA and MCG officials carried out inspections over the last two days at several locations such as MG Road, Saraswati Vihar and Khandsa market areas from Bada Bazar till Khandsa Road to learn about encroachment issues from residents.

“We will first interact with traders, shop owners and the public and make them aware of the menace of encroachment and the need to clear these encroachments in public places. If they fail to comply, then strict action will be taken against the offenders,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement GMDA.

During the inspections in Saraswati Vihar, officials observed that many shopkeepers had extended their shops into the parking spaces. Some residential properties in the area were also being used as commercial properties such as restaurants and eating joints, and carts and vendors had encroached upon entire lanes.

On Khandsa road, shopkeepers and carts had heavily encroached on public spaces. Officials learnt that shopkeepers were providing electricity connection to a few carts and demanding separate morning and evening charges from them. Illegal fish markets and meat shops were also operating in the area. Officials issued strict warnings to all violators.

In the Khandsa mandi, encroachments at the entry points to the road led to traffic jams in morning hours which delayed school buses and hampered movement of passersby in evenings. GMDA said that the matter will be taken up with the competent authority to mark the entry and exit points to the Khandsa mandi.

Demolition drive on Sohna Road

A GMDA team recently carried out a demolition drive on Badshapur chowk and cleared the road till Sector 67 T-point of rehris, khokhas and Banjara markets.