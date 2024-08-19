GMDA, MCG kick off drives to fix potholes within days in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday launched separate drives to repair the city’s roads, including master roads, that are riddled with potholes and the conditions of which have exacerbated during the monsoon. The pothole-riddled Southern Peripheral Road near Gurugram Sector 74A on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to data from the district administration, Gurugram received 110 mm rainfall last week resulting in severe waterlogging, which heavily damaged roads, leading to commuters’ nightmare.

“To construct durable roads in India, a comprehensive approach is essential. Prioritising quality materials, robust design and effective maintenance is crucial. Thorough soil analysis and appropriate base layers are fundamental. Employing advanced technologies such as geosynthetics can enhance road stability. Regular inspections and timely repairs are vital,” said Sarika Panda Bhatt, a road safety expert, director, Nagarro and Co- Founder, Raahgiri Foundation.

“Additionally, considering India’s diverse climate, roads should be designed to withstand heavy rainfall, extreme temperatures, and varying load capacities. By investing in these aspects, India can build a road network that stands the test of time,” she added.

GMDA steps up repairs

GMDA on Monday deployed special teams to repair potholes and any damaged sections on master roads across the city, officials aware of the matter said.

A Sreenivas, chief executive officer of GMDA, on Monday directed the Infra 1 Division to undertake road repairs on a war footing, with the goal of completing the work within a week.

The city has been divided into four zones by the authority. Zone 1 includes sectors 1-23, Zone 2 covers sectors 24-80, Zone 3 consists of sectors 81-95, and Zone 4 comprises sectors 99-115, officials added.

The assigned teams have been instructed to inspect all areas. Repair work is currently underway in all zones, with teams actively addressing the road conditions and improving traffic flow on the city’s master roads. The specialised teams, which have been deployed, have started filling the potholes.

Arun Dhankar, chief engineer of the Infra 1 Division, emphasised the urgency of these repairs. “Rectification of all master roads that have undergone damage during the rainy season is being taken up on a priority basis. We are trying to reduce traffic congestion and enhancing road safety for commuters by making the roads completely pothole-free,” he said.

However, Gurugram residents expressed their frustration over the prolonged delays in road repairs, which turn their daily commute into nightmares.

Yashesh Yadav, president of the Dwarka Expressway Welfare Association, said that the state of the roads is already terrible and now it looks like only repair work will be carried out and not the road will not be rebuilt. “While the political machinery focuses on another round of elections, the residents will continue to suffer despite paying taxes,” he said.

Adding to the residents’ woes, a senior GMDA official admitted that only temporary patchwork repairs are feasible at the moment due to delays in financial approvals from the government and restrictions imposed by the model code of conduct.

“Patchworks get washed away after one spell of rainfall. We have been hearing about road resurfacing projects for years. How long should we wait? Our vehicles are getting damaged, and traffic jams are common on roads due to potholes,” said Sunil Sareen, former president, Imperial Garden RWA, Sector 102.

The pending road repairs include significant stretches such as Krishna Chowk to RezangLa Chowk, Mahavir Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk, and major roads around the Dwarka Expressway.

MCG campaign on war footing

MCG mobilised 35 teams to repair roads and the drive is part of a broader effort of the civic body to address the urgent need for road maintenance within the city’s jurisdiction, officials said on Monday.

The goal is to render all roads and streets under MCG’s control free from potholes within the next three days. Each team is tasked with a specific ward and is led by a junior engineer, they added.

“Equipped with adequate manpower, materials and machinery, these teams will also fix broken sewer manhole covers and gratings across the city. The campaign includes the refurbishment of damaged asphalt and the replacement of faulty street infrastructure, which has been a long-standing hazard for both vehicles and pedestrians,” said MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar.

Officials said that all joint commissioners will supervise the road repair works in their respective zones. They are required to ensure that the tasks are completed within the stipulated time frame, based on the priorities identified by the outgoing councillors, representatives of resident welfare associations and ward residents.

The chief engineer, executive engineer and assistant engineers are scheduled to conduct field visits to oversee the progress. Zone-wise joint commissioners have been appointed as nodal officers to coordinate the efforts.

MCG launches helpline

MCG launched two dedicated helpline numbers to report problems related to potholes and sanitation, said officials.

“Through the dedicated helpline number 9821395133, people can report any potholes by providing precise location details, including longitude and latitude, to facilitate quick and efficient repair work,” said Bangar.

The helpline for sanitation is 7290097521, officials said. Through it, residents can report issues related to garbage collection, street cleaning, and other related concerns via WhatsApp while including the Google Maps location of the area.