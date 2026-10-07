GMDA orders developers to take permission before building footpaths
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday directed developers to follow prescribed norms while constructing footpaths and seek prior approval from the authority before taking up such work, officials said
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday directed developers to follow prescribed norms while constructing footpaths and seek prior approval from the authority before taking up such work, officials said.
The directions were issued during a meeting on improving footpaths, chaired by GMDA CEO PC Meena, who also asked officials to prioritise construction and repairs across the city.
A GMDA spokesperson said the authority issued the directions after officials flagged instances of builders covering manholes while constructing footpaths, making them difficult to locate and creating problems during maintenance.
Meena directed that any footpath constructed by a developer or builder within the right of way (ROW) must have prior GMDA approval. The concerned engineer will have to examine the footpath cross-section and ensure proper alignment with manholes so that they remain clearly identifiable and accessible.
“The directions are aimed at ensuring better coordination in footpath development and repair across Gurugram, with a clear focus on pedestrian convenience, protection of existing trees and greenery,” Meena said.
Meena also directed executive engineers to inspect footpaths in their respective areas and ensure necessary repairs are carried out without delay. Progress will be reviewed daily, with each executive engineer required to report the kilometres of footpaths repaired and the target for the following day, officials said.
He further directed officials to ensure footpaths are repaired alongside road gullies and are not left damaged after construction work.
Manhole levels should also be maintained in line with adjoining roads and footpaths to prevent uneven surfaces and ensure smoother pedestrian movement, he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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